Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

