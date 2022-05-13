Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $97.46. 5,282,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

