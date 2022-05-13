Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $41.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $769.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,996,484. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $939.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

