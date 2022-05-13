Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $178.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.19 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

