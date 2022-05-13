Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 on Friday, hitting $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,892,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $257.53. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

