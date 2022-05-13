Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $598.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $547.75 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

