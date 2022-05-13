GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of GrainCorp stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.
