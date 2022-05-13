GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of GrainCorp stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

