Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

