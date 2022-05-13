Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will report $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.00 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

AJX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,041. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market cap of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.