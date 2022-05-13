Great Portland Estates’ (GPE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on the stock.

GPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.71) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.10) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 654.50 ($8.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 695.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.22).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

