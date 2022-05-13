Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

Shares of GO traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,261. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 129,687 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

