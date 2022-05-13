Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29 ($0.03).
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.95.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile (LON:GIF)
Featured Stories
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.