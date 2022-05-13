GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.90 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 56.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $36.90 million and approximately $489,739.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000253 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,871,116 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

