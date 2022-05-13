Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 258.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 142,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,494,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

