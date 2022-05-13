Hauck Aufhäuser Ib Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €92.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on Krones in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) price objective on Krones in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €77.10 ($81.16) on Monday. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($104.84). The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.45.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

