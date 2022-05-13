HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 147.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $213.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.16. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

