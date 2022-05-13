HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

