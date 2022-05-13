Head to Head Survey: TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) vs. The Competition

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TAAT Global Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $2.04 million -$26.53 million -3.05 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors $140.75 million $117.14 million 4.36

TAAT Global Alternatives’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TAAT Global Alternatives and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors 273 1003 873 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given TAAT Global Alternatives’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAAT Global Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,195.48% -238.15% -175.07% TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors -88.02% -69.52% -23.60%

Summary

TAAT Global Alternatives rivals beat TAAT Global Alternatives on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About TAAT Global Alternatives (Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

