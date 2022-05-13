Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00111279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001507 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00297279 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

