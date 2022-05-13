Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($77.30).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €62.74 ($66.04) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.78. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.