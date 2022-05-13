Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

