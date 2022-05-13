Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $36.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 53,540 shares of company stock worth $1,169,388. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,758. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

