Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%.

HGBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 378,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the second quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.