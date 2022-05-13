Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 11.84%.
HGBL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 378,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.10.
In related news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
