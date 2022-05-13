Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 15th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 72,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,002. Highland Transcend Partners I has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTPA. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,353 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 481,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 17.7% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 350,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 223.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 216,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.