Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.35 and last traded at $69.35. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

