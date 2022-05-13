HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.51-1.64 EPS.
HireRight stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.78. 296,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $5,770,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $2,495,000.
About HireRight (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
