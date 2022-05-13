Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.53. 3,237,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

