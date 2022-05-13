Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.87. 541,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

