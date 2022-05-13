Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.