Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

