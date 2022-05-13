iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of IAFNF stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.31. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

