IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of IAC opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.16. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

