Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.Ichor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Ichor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

