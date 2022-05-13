IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

