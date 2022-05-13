IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. 183,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,825. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $108.90. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 50.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

