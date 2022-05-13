IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

NASDAQ IDBA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $31.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.