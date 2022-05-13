IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

