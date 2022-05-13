IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IGM. Barclays reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.90.

IGM opened at C$35.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.01 and a 12 month high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$894.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

