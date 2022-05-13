Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Shares Up 1.5%

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Imagin Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)
Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
