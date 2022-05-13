Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Position Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,730,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 845,405 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for 2.2% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $891,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. 818,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,403. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Imperial Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.