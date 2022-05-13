Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507,800. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

