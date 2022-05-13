Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,740 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

