Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $224,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

