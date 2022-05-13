Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 1,060,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98.

