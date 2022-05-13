Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.42. 44,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,961. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

