Independent Wealth Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.80. 1,538,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,340,148. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.