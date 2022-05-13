Insider Buying: Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH) Insider Buys 99,967 Shares of Stock

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Rating) insider Carl D’Ammassa acquired 99,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £39,986.80 ($49,299.47).

Carl D’Ammassa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Carl D’Ammassa bought 24,000 shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($10,948.10).

DFCH stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £65.47 million and a P/E ratio of -16.59. Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34.25 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 64 ($0.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.94.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Distribution Finance Capital in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc, an investment holding company, operates as a specialist personal savings and commercial lending bank in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in inventory finance, short-term working capital, invoice discounting, asset finance, and leasing finance.

