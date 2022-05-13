Insider Buying: Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Acquires 4,702 Shares of Stock

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Roger Sharp acquired 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.62 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,935.24 ($34,677.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Iress’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.48%.

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

