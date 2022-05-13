Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $256,700.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 45 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $7,487.10.

On Friday, March 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9,883,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

