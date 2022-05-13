Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $672,364.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $672,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,845,482.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
