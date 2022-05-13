Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells $1,217,238.10 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KN stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knowles by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

